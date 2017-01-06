版本:
BRIEF-Russell Mann to join Onvia Inc as CEO effective Jan 30 - SEC filing

Jan 6 Onvia Inc

* On December 30, 2016, co entered into an employment and noncompetition agreement with Russell Mann - SEC filing

* Co's employment agreement with Russell Mann to appoint Mann as co's president and CEO

* Mann is expected to commence employment on January 30, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2i1Ojck) Further company coverage:
