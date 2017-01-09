版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 9日 星期一 13:37 BJT

BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology awarded orders for MB PERC cell technology from two Asian customers

Jan 9 Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Awarded orders for MB PERC upgrade cell technology from two existing Asian customers for a total amount of about 20 million Swiss francs ($19.65 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0178 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
