BRIEF-Galenica says Sprint Investments 2 divests stake in Galenica

Jan 9 Galenica AG :

* Sprint Investments 2 no longer holds stake in Galenica Group

* Shares were placed broadly among various investors with a long-term investment focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
