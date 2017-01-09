版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 9日 星期一 14:03 BJT

BRIEF-Addex ADX71441 demonstrates significant efficacy in highly translational preclinical model of chronic osteoarthritis pain

Jan 9 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Addex ADX71441 demonstrates statistically significant efficacy in a highly translational preclinical model of chronic osteoarthritis pain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
