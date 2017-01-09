版本:
BRIEF-Also acquires French specialist network and security distributor BeIP

Jan 9 Also Holding AG :

* Acquires french specialist network and security distributor BeIP

* Parties agreed to keep the purchase price confidential Source text - bit.ly/2iTEVZm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
