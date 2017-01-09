BRIEF-Also acquires French specialist network and security distributor BeIP

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Jan 9 Also Holding AG :
* Acquires french specialist network and security distributor BeIP
* Parties agreed to keep the purchase price confidential Source text - bit.ly/2iTEVZm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.