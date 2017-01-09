BRIEF-Max Ventures & Industries to sell 22.5 pct stake to unit of New York Life Insurance Co

Jan 9 Max Ventures and Industries Ltd
* Max Ventures & Industries to sell 22.5% stake to a
subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company
* Share warrants will be issued at INR 78 per warrant
aggregating to INR 269 million
* Subject to Maxvil shareholder approval, unit of New York
Life Insurance Co will buy 22.51% equity stake in Maxvil at INR
78 / share
* Board of Maxvil proposed allotment of share warrants to
promoter group equivalent to 4.76% of post-issue capital of co
* Says share warrants will be issued at INR 78 per warrant
* Unit of New York Life Insurance Co will be entitled to one
nominee director to the board of Maxvil
* Unit of New York Life Insurance Company will acquire a
22.51% equity stake in Maxvil aggregating to INR 1.21 billion on
a diluted basis
* Funds to be used to invest in Maxvil's focus areas
including manufacturing, real estate development and education
