BRIEF-Joint Corp says entered credit and security agreement with Tower 7 Partnership

Jan 9 Joint Corp

* Joint - on jan 3, 2017, entered credit and security agreement with tower 7 partnership llc,signed revolving credit note payable to lender - sec filing

* Joint corp - under credit agreement, company is able to borrow up to an aggregate of $5 million under revolving loans

* Joint corp - interest on unpaid outstanding principal amount of any revolving loans is at a rate equal to 10% per annum Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2juhG9p) Further company coverage: