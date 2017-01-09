版本:
2017年 1月 9日

BRIEF-Mueller Water Products says announces sale of Anvil International

Jan 9 Mueller Water Products Inc

* Mueller water products announces sale of anvil international

* Mueller water products inc - has authorized total share repurchases of up to $250 million which incorporates current authorization.

* Mueller water products inc - deal for $315 million

* Mueller water products inc - board of directors has increased company's quarterly dividend by 33 percent to $0.04 per share

* Mueller water products inc - named j. Scott hall president and chief executive officer

* Mueller water products inc - hyland will continue with company as executive chairman.

* Mueller water products inc - new ceo j. Scott hall was formerly president and ceo of textron inc.'s industrial segment

* Mueller water products inc - sold its anvil international division to one equity partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
