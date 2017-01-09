BRIEF-Mueller Water Products says announces sale of Anvil International

Jan 9 Mueller Water Products Inc
* Mueller water products announces sale of anvil
international
* Mueller water products inc - has authorized total share
repurchases of up to $250 million which incorporates current
authorization.
* Mueller water products inc - deal for $315 million
* Mueller water products inc - board of directors has
increased company's quarterly dividend by 33 percent to $0.04
per share
* Mueller water products inc - named j. Scott hall president
and chief executive officer
* Mueller water products inc - hyland will continue with
company as executive chairman.
* Mueller water products inc - new ceo j. Scott hall was
formerly president and ceo of textron inc.'s industrial segment
* Mueller water products inc - sold its anvil international
division to one equity partners
