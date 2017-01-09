版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 00:40 BJT

BRIEF-Patriot National Bancorp says raised $12 mln in debt financing

Jan 9 Patriot National Bancorp Inc :

* Patriot National Bancorp Inc says has raised $12 million in debt financing - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2j0it0R) Further company coverage:
