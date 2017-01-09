版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 00:33 BJT

BRIEF-LifeWatch will withdraw from the INR market

Jan 9 LifeWatch AG :

* Withdrawal from INR market

* Announces its decision to cease offering remote patient monitoring services in area of INR coagulation measurement

* Announces its decision to withdraw from INR market for commercial business reasons effective February 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
