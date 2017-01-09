BRIEF-Burkhalter Holding to buy Bieri Elektrotechnik AG

Jan 9 Burkhalter Holding AG :

* Burkhalter group to buy Thun-based Bieri Elektrotechnik AG

* Bieri Elektrotechnik AG has 20 employees and generates around 5.5 million Swiss francs ($5.42 million)in annual sales

* Company's executive board will not be affected when it joins burkhalter group and Bieri Elektrotechnik AG will continue to operate autonomously and under its own name