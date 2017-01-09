版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 9日 星期一 22:13 BJT

BRIEF-Genting Hong Kong says unit entered into ABB agreements with certain units of ABB Group

Jan 9 Genting Hong Kong Ltd

* Genting Hong Kong- MVWW, unit of co, entered into ABB agreements with certain subsidiaries of ABB group

* Aggregate consideration under ABB agreements is approximately EUR131 million

* Genting Hong Kong - unit to purchase complete propulsion systems, electric power plants, automation and marine software systems for various vessels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
