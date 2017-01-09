版本:
BRIEF-American Honda Motor Co announces launch of new hybrid model

Jan 9 American Honda Motor Co Inc :

* Announced a new dedicated hybrid model that will be made in America and launch nationwide in 2018

* Announced will expand the use of two-motor hybrid powertrain from passenger cars to its light truck lineup in future Source text - bit.ly/2i9vT6e
