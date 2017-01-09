版本:
BRIEF-Cardinal Health reaches settlement with West Virginia

Jan 9 Cardinal Health Inc

* Cardinal health reaches settlement with West Virginia

* Cardinal health has agreed to pay $20 million to state of West Virginia to resolve issues

* West Virginia has released company from any further actions

* settlement resolving lawsuit filed in 2012 regarding co's distribution of controlled substances in west virginia between 2007-2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
