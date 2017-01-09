版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Huron expands strategic capabilities in life sciences with addition of Pope Woodhead

Jan 9 Huron Consulting Group Inc -

* Huron expands strategic capabilities in life sciences with addition of Pope Woodhead

* Says terms of stock purchase transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
