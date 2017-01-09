版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Bunge plans to improve soybean processing footprint in the Eastern Corn Belt

Jan 9 Bunge Ltd :

* Bunge plans to improve soybean processing footprint in the eastern corn belt

* Locations in Ohio and Indiana are under final consideration for new facility

* Bunge north America- Plan includes building Bunge's first new processing plant in U.S. In fifteen years

* "see need to improve our asset footprint in eastern U.S., a key market" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐