BRIEF-Bunge plans to improve soybean processing footprint in the Eastern Corn Belt

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 9 Bunge Ltd :
* Bunge plans to improve soybean processing footprint in the eastern corn belt
* Locations in Ohio and Indiana are under final consideration for new facility
* Bunge north America- Plan includes building Bunge's first new processing plant in U.S. In fifteen years
* "see need to improve our asset footprint in eastern U.S., a key market" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 A California-based workers advocacy group released a report on Wednesday saying that Tesla Inc data showed its workers have been injured at a rate a third higher than the auto industry average.