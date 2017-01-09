版本:
2017年 1月 10日

BRIEF-Arch Capital says insurance company

Jan 10 Arch Capital Group Ltd

* Arch Capital Group Ltd says launched Premia Reinsurance ltd., a newly-formed multi-line bermuda reinsurance company

* Arch capital -initial capitalization of Premia re's parent, Premia Holdings Ltd, consists of $400.0 million in common equity and $110.0 million in unsecured senior debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
