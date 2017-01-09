版本:
2017年 1月 10日 星期二 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-ZELTIQ Aesthetics says Keith Sullivan will retire

Jan 9 ZELTIQ Aesthetics Inc -

* ZELTIQ Aesthetics Inc says retirement of Keith Sullivan, chief commercial officer and president, north america effective January 16, 2017

* Effective Jan 17, 2017, Brent Hauser, previously vice president of North American sales, will be promoted to president, North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
