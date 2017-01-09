BRIEF-Compass Minerals says above-average winter weather in primary North American service areas lifted Q4 2016 salt sales volumes above last year

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 9 Compass Minerals International Inc :
* Compass minerals says above-average winter weather in primary North American service areas lifted fourth-quarter 2016 salt sales volumes above last year
* Sold approximately 3.0 million tons of highway deicing salt products in q4 of 2016, up 27 percent
* Compass minerals international-if average snow events continue through winter, expect "improved market conditions for highway deicing industry in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 A California-based workers advocacy group released a report on Wednesday saying that Tesla Inc data showed its workers have been injured at a rate a third higher than the auto industry average.