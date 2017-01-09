版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日

BRIEF-Compass Minerals says above-average winter weather in primary North American service areas lifted Q4 2016 salt sales volumes above last year

Jan 9 Compass Minerals International Inc :

* Compass minerals says above-average winter weather in primary North American service areas lifted fourth-quarter 2016 salt sales volumes above last year

* Sold approximately 3.0 million tons of highway deicing salt products in q4 of 2016, up 27 percent

* Compass minerals international-if average snow events continue through winter, expect "improved market conditions for highway deicing industry in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
