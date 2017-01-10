版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 08:11 BJT

BRIEF-Empery Asset Management reports 7.48 pct passive stake in Interpace Diagnostics - SEC filing

Jan 10 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc

* Empery Asset Management reports 7.48 percent passive stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc, as of January 3, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
