公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Indigo announces CFO's pending departure and appointment of interim successor

Jan 9 Indigo Books And Music Inc -

* Indigo announces CFO'S pending departure and appointment of interim successor

* Appointed Craig Loudon, Indigo's senior vice president, business finance, to position of Interim CFO, effective Feb. 9, 2017

* Forthcoming departure of Laura Carr, company's chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
