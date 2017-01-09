版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 06:21 BJT

BRIEF-Kevin Chin reports 9.3 pct stake in VivoPower International

Jan 9 VivoPower International Plc -

* Kevin Chin reports 9.3 percent stake in VivoPower International Plc as of December 28, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iXum7E) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐