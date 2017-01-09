版本:
BRIEF-Honda to invest $492 mln to modernize Ontario manufacturing facilities

Jan 9 Honda Motor Co Ltd -

* Honda of Canada Mfg announced that it will invest $492 million over next three years to modernize its Ontario manufacturing facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
