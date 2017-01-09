版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 06:40 BJT

BRIEF-Crown Resorts says John Alexander to be appointed chairman

Jan 10 Crown Resorts Ltd

* John Alexander to be appointed chairman of Crown Resorts

* Robert Rankin will be stepping down as chairman of Crown Resorts

* Rankin will remain as a Crown Resorts Limited director and a director of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited.

* James Packer has been appointed as a director of crown resorts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
