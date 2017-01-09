版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 03:47 BJT

BRIEF-Transat AT Inc says Air Transat will be offering direct flights from Montreal to Tel Aviv

Jan 9 Transat AT Inc :

* Will be offering direct flights from Montreal to Tel Aviv

* Direct flights from Montreal to Tel Aviv will operate twice weekly, on Wednesdays & Sundays, from June 18 until late October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐