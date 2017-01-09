版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 03:52 BJT

BRIEF-Sterling Capital Management reports 5.7 pct passive stake in Par Technology Corp as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing

Jan 9 Sterling Capital Management, Inc:

* Sterling Capital Management, Inc reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Par Technology Corp as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2j0PB8X) Further company coverage:
