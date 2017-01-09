版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Broadfin Capital LLC reports 6.90 pct passive stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc as of Jan 6, 2017

Jan 9 Broadfin Capital LLC:

* Broadfin Capital LLC reports 6.90 percent passive stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc as of January 6, 2017 - Sec Filing Source text (bit.ly/2ibJ1uN) Further company coverage:
