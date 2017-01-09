版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-BB&T announces shareholder Odd-Lot program

Jan 9 Bb&T Corp :

* BB&T announces shareholder odd-lot program

* BB&T -will offer odd-lot program to provide shareholders with alternate way to either round their holdings up to 100 shares or sell all their shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
