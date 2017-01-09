BRIEF-AAR Corp - recently learned office of inspector general for U.S. Department of state closed investigation of unit AAR Airlift Group

Jan 9 AAR Corp :

* AAR corp - recently learned office of inspector general for united states department of state closed investigation of unit aar airlift group inc

* AAR corp- investigation related to department of state bureau of international narcotics and law enforcement affairs, office of aviation contract award for worldwide aviation support services program

* Oig's administrative closure resulted in no actions against AAR airlift