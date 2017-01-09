版本:
2017年 1月 10日 星期二 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Rowan Companies called for redemption all $92.1 mln of its 5.00% senior notes due 2017 on Jan. 9, 2017

Jan 9 Rowan Companies Plc :

* Rowan Companies Plc - on January 9, 2017 co called for redemption all $92.1 million of its 5.00% senior notes due 2017 - sec filing

* Rowan companies - redemption will be effected on February 8, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2iVXGZX) Further company coverage:
