BRIEF-Neophotonics entered into amendment to credit agreement dated as of March 21, 2013, with Comerica Bank on Jan. 3, 2017

Jan 9 Neophotonics Corp :

* Neophotonics - on January 3, 2017 co entered into amendment to credit agreement dated as of march 21, 2013, with Comerica Bank - sec filing

* Neophotonics - amendment provided for an extension of the maturity date of the revolving credit line under the credit agreement to April 30, 2017

* Neophotonics - amendment also provided for removal of financial covenant that requires co to maintain a maximum funded debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio