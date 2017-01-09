版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Terraform Global sees 2016 gaap net rev $210-$220 mln - sec filing

Jan 10 Terraform Global Inc

* Terraform Global Inc sees 2016 gaap net revenue $210-$220 million - sec filing

* Terraform Global Inc - sees 2016 net loss $115 million - $65 million

* FY 2016 revenue view $234.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
