BRIEF-Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Sab De Cv load factor for Dec. rose by 1.7 pct points, from 77.7% in Dec. 2015 to 79.4%

Jan 9 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Sab De Cv :

* Load factor for December rose by 1.7 percentage points, from 77.7% in December 2015 to 79.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
