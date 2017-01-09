版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-BioDelivery Sciences International closed on deals contemplated by termination agreement

Jan 9 Biodelivery Sciences International Inc :

* Biodelivery sciences international-closed on deals contemplated by termination agreement, dated dec. 7, 2016 by and between co, its units - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2ian7Vz) Further company coverage:
