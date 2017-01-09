版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-Minco Gold Corp announces voluntary delisting of common shares from NYSE market

Jan 9 Minco Gold Corp :

* Minco gold corporation announces voluntary delisting of common shares from NYSE market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
