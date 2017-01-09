BRIEF-Parexel International approved plan to restructure its operations on Jan. 6, 2017,

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 9 Parexel International Corp :
* Parexel international corp - on January 6, 2017, approved plan to restructure its operations - sec filing
* Parexel international corp - restructuring initiative is company-wide
* Parexel international - actions are expected to result in pre-tax charges in range of $25 - $35 million, all of which are anticipated to be cash expenditures
* Parexel international-charges will include about $24 million to $32 million in employee separation costs and approximately $1 million to $3 million in other costs
* Parexel international - expects to record a pre-tax charge in q3 of fiscal year ending june 30, 2017 in range of $20 million to $27 million
* Co anticipates completing restructuring activities by end of fiscal year 2018
* Parexel international corp - expects charges to result in annual pre-tax savings of approximately $7 million to $10 million over course of fiscal year 2017
* Parexel international - expects to record remainder of charges to be incurred by end of fiscal year ending june 30, 2018
* Parexel international corp - expects charges to result in approximately $30 million to $40 million on an annualized basis when plans fully completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 A California-based workers advocacy group released a report on Wednesday saying that Tesla Inc data showed its workers have been injured at a rate a third higher than the auto industry average.