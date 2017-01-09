BRIEF-Osisko Gold Royalties announces record 2016 gold equivalent ounces, monetization of investments

Jan 9 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd :

* Osisko Gold Royalties announces record 2016 gold equivalent ounces and monetization of investments

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd says 38,270 gold equivalent ounces (geo) earned in 2016, 25% higher compared to 2015

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd says total 2016 proceeds from monetization of equity investments amounted to $129.3 million ($116.9 million in q4)

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd says realized a gain of $15.9 million, which will be recorded in other comprehensive income (loss) for year ended december 31, 2016