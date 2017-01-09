BRIEF-Osisko Gold Royalties announces record 2016 gold equivalent ounces, monetization of investments

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 9 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd :
* Osisko Gold Royalties announces record 2016 gold equivalent ounces and monetization of investments
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd says 38,270 gold equivalent ounces (geo) earned in 2016, 25% higher compared to 2015
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd says total 2016 proceeds from monetization of equity investments amounted to $129.3 million ($116.9 million in q4)
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd says realized a gain of $15.9 million, which will be recorded in other comprehensive income (loss) for year ended december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 A California-based workers advocacy group released a report on Wednesday saying that Tesla Inc data showed its workers have been injured at a rate a third higher than the auto industry average.