BRIEF-Microbot Medical's CEO reports 10.2 pct stake - SEC filing

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 10 Microbot Medical Inc
* Microbot Medical Inc 's CEO Harel Gadot reports 10.2 percent stake in Microbot Medical as of Nov 28, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina