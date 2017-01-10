版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 08:07 BJT

BRIEF-Microbot Medical's CEO reports 10.2 pct stake - SEC filing

Jan 10 Microbot Medical Inc

* Microbot Medical Inc 's CEO Harel Gadot reports 10.2 percent stake in Microbot Medical as of Nov 28, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
