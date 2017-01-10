版本:
BRIEF-Carl Icahn reports 9.77 pct stake in Conduent - sec filing

Jan 10 Conduent Inc

* Carl C. Icahn reports 9.77 percent stake in Conduent Inc as of Dec. 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
