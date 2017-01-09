BRIEF-Parex Resources sees FY production of 34,000-36,000 boe/d

Jan 9 Parex Resources Inc -

* For Q1 2017, we expect production to average 32,000 boe/d

* Parex Resources Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures to be in the range of $200-$225 million fully funded from cash flow, including drilling 39-44 wells

* Q4 2016 production was approximately 31,000 boe/d (99% crude oil) compared to 29,754 boed/d in prior quarter

* Parex Resources Inc sees FY production of 34,000-36,000 boe/d