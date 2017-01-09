版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Argos Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $200 mln

Jan 9 Argos Therapeutics Inc :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - sec filing Source (bit.ly/2jbwENR) Further company coverage:
