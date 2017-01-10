版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 09:02 BJT

BRIEF-Centerstate Banks says files for potential mixed shelf - SEC filing

Jan 10 Centerstate Banks Inc

* Centerstate Banks Inc - files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
