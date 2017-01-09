BRIEF-Performance Sports Group-entered into first amendment to asset purchase agreement on Jan. 6, 2017

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 9 Performance Sports Group Ltd :
* Performance Sports Group-on January 6, 2017, co entered into a first amendment to asset purchase agreement, dated as of October 31, 2016 - sec filing
* Performance sports group - first amendment amends asset purchase agreement in response to bidding procedures orders by u.s. Bankruptcy court, CCAA court
* Performance sports group-amendment provides amount of "good faith deposit" purchaser was required to deposit under asset purchase agreement be reduced to $17.3 million Source text (bit.ly/2jwqA69) Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 A California-based workers advocacy group released a report on Wednesday saying that Tesla Inc data showed its workers have been injured at a rate a third higher than the auto industry average.