BRIEF-S&P Global finalizes sale of Quanthouse

Jan 9 S&P Global Inc :

* S&P Global finalizes sale of Quanthouse

* S&P Global Inc - terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
