BRIEF-Golub Capital BDC - originated $113.6 mln in new middle-market investment commitments during quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 9 Golub Capital BDC Inc :
* Golub Capital BDC Inc - originated $113.6 million in new middle-market investment commitments during three months ended December 31, 2016
* Golub Capital BDC- total investments at fair value estimated to have increased by about 2.1%, or $35.5 million, during three months ended December 31, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2iaosfl) Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 A California-based workers advocacy group released a report on Wednesday saying that Tesla Inc data showed its workers have been injured at a rate a third higher than the auto industry average.