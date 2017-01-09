版本:
2017年 1月 10日 星期二 06:41 BJT

BRIEF-Perfumania Holdings- on Jan. 3 notified co of resignation effective Jan. 20, 2017

Jan 9 Perfumania Holdings Inc :

* Perfumania holdings - on Jan 3, Donna Dellomo, Co's chief financial officer, notified co of her resignation from co effective Jan. 20, 2017 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2jwvaBf) Further company coverage:
