公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reports preliminary Q4 U.S. net sales of eylea injection of $858 mln

Jan 9 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Preliminary U.S. net sales of eylea injection of $858 million for Q4 2016

* Preliminary global sales of eylea of more than $5 billion for full year 2016 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jbjMat) Further company coverage:
