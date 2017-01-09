版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 06:51 BJT

BRIEF-Comstock Resources revises its capital budget for 2017 to $168.5 million

Jan 9 Comstock Resources Inc -

* Entered joint development venture that will target Haynesville Shale; revised its capital budget for 2017 to $168.5 million Source text: (bit.ly/2iWsAS1) Further company coverage:
