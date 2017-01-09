版本:
BRIEF-Rocket Fuel estimates to incur total costs of about $2 mln in one-time employee severance benefits

Jan 9 Rocket Fuel Inc -

* Estimates that it will incur total costs of about $2 million in one-time employee severance benefits from restructuring plan - SEC filing

* Expects to record majority of the $2 million charges in Q1 of 2017, with remaining charges to be recognized in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2jwpVSl] Further company coverage:
