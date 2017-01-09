版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Davidson Kempner Capital Management reports stake in Quorum Health

Jan 9 Quorum Health Corp -

* Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp reports 5.38 percent passive stake in Quorum Health Corp as of Dec 29, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jwxPuE) Further company coverage:
